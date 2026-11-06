Southland Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Two games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a Southland team, including the matchup between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

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Southland Games Today

Nicholls State at UAB

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Bartow Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC at Louisiana

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Cajundome TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.