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Basketball
Southland Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
Two games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a Southland team, including the matchup between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
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Southland Games Today
Nicholls State at UAB
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC at Louisiana
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Venue: Cajundome
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.