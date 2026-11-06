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Basketball
NEC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
The Wagner Seahawks and the Miami Hurricanes square off in one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that include NEC teams.
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NEC Games Today
New Haven at Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- TV channel: B1G+
Wagner at No. 14 Miami (FL)
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Coral Gables, Florida
- Venue: Watsco Center
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.