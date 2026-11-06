NEC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Wagner Seahawks and the Miami Hurricanes square off in one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that include NEC teams.

Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

NEC Games Today

New Haven at Rutgers

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena TV channel: B1G+

Wagner at No. 14 Miami (FL)

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Watsco Center TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.