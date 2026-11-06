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Basketball
Sun Belt Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
Six games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a Sun Belt team, including the matchup between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
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Sun Belt Games Today
Troy at Florida State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
James Madison at No. 23 Kentucky
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Arkansas State at No. 20 Alabama
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas A&M-CC at Louisiana
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Venue: Cajundome
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss at No. 18 Iowa State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.