Sun Belt Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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Six games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a Sun Belt team, including the matchup between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

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Sun Belt Games Today

Troy at Florida State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center TV channel: ACC Network Extra

James Madison at No. 23 Kentucky

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Arkansas State at No. 20 Alabama

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M-CC at Louisiana

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Cajundome TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss at No. 18 Iowa State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.