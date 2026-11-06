MWC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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Just a single MWC game is on Friday's college basketball slate. That matchup is the Idaho State Bengals playing the Wyoming Cowboys at Arena-Auditorium.

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MWC Games Today

Idaho State at Wyoming

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium TV channel: MW+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.