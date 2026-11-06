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Basketball

MWC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

8 days ago
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Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Just a single MWC game is on Friday's college basketball slate. That matchup is the Idaho State Bengals playing the Wyoming Cowboys at Arena-Auditorium.

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MWC Games Today

Idaho State at Wyoming

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Laramie, Wyoming
  • Venue: Arena-Auditorium
  • TV channel: MW+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

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