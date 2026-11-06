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Basketball
MWC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
Just a single MWC game is on Friday's college basketball slate. That matchup is the Idaho State Bengals playing the Wyoming Cowboys at Arena-Auditorium.
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MWC Games Today
Idaho State at Wyoming
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Arena-Auditorium
- TV channel: MW+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.