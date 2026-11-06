MAAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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There is one game featuring a MAAC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds versus the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

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MAAC Games Today

Loyola (MD) at Mount St. Mary's

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Emmitsburg, Maryland Venue: Knott Arena

Knott Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.