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Basketball

MAAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

8 days ago
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Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

There is one game featuring a MAAC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds versus the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

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MAAC Games Today

Loyola (MD) at Mount St. Mary's

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Emmitsburg, Maryland
  • Venue: Knott Arena
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

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