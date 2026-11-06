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Basketball
MAAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
There is one game featuring a MAAC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds versus the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.
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MAAC Games Today
Loyola (MD) at Mount St. Mary's
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Emmitsburg, Maryland
- Venue: Knott Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.