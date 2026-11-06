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Basketball
Patriot League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Patriot League squads. That includes the Boston University Terriers versus the Brown Bears.
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Patriot League Games Today
American at Clemson
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Holy Cross at Villanova
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola (MD) at Mount St. Mary's
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Emmitsburg, Maryland
- Venue: Knott Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University at Brown
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Providence, Rhode Island
- Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.