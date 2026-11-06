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Basketball

Patriot League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

8 days ago
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Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Patriot League squads. That includes the Boston University Terriers versus the Brown Bears.

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Patriot League Games Today

American at Clemson

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Clemson, South Carolina
  • Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Holy Cross at Villanova

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola (MD) at Mount St. Mary's

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Emmitsburg, Maryland
  • Venue: Knott Arena
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University at Brown

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Providence, Rhode Island
  • Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

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