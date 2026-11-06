Patriot League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Patriot League squads. That includes the Boston University Terriers versus the Brown Bears.

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Patriot League Games Today

American at Clemson

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Holy Cross at Villanova

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola (MD) at Mount St. Mary's

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Emmitsburg, Maryland Venue: Knott Arena

Knott Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University at Brown

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.