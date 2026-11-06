undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Basketball
Pac-12 Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
Pac-12 teams will be in action in two games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the Cal Baptist Lancers squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers at Gill Coliseum.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Pac-12 Games Today
Idaho at Colorado State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Moby Arena
- TV channel: YouTube
Cal Baptist at Oregon State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
- TV channel: YouTube
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.