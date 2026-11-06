Ivy League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

There are two games featuring an Ivy League team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Boston University Terriers versus the Brown Bears.

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Ivy League Games Today

Yale at UCF

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University at Brown

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.