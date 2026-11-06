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Basketball
Ivy League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
There are two games featuring an Ivy League team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Boston University Terriers versus the Brown Bears.
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Ivy League Games Today
Yale at UCF
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University at Brown
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Providence, Rhode Island
- Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.