Jazz vs. Mavericks Injury Report – Nov. 6

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

As they gear up to play the Dallas Mavericks (4-4) on Friday, Nov. 6 at American Airlines Center, with the opening tip at 8 p.m. ET, the Utah Jazz (1-7) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Mavericks have listed five injured players.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Listen to the game on 97.1 The Eagle

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV:

Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Mavericks' Injury Report

Mavericks Injuries:

Max Christie: Day-To-Day (Hip),

Santi Aldama: Day-To-Day (Knee),

Tarik Biberovic: Day-To-Day (Heel),

Dereck Lively II: Day-To-Day (Foot),

Sergio De Larrea: Out (Knee)

Mavericks' Top Players

Mavericks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cooper Flagg 7 24.3 6.3 6.3 2.1 0.9 1 Kyrie Irving 6 22.7 4 4.8 1.2 0.5 3.5 P.J. Washington 8 14.5 8 1.4 0.5 0.9 2 Naji Marshall 5 13.6 3.4 5.4 1.4 0.2 1.2 Daniel Gafford 8 9.1 6.6 2 0.9 1.9 0.1

Mavericks Stats

Dallas has a -1 scoring differential, putting up 112.1 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 112.3 (13th in the NBA).

Cooper Flagg paces the Mavericks, putting up 24.3 points per game (13th in the league).

Dallas loses the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It is grabbing 43.4 rebounds per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 45.4 per contest.

P.J. Washington's eight rebounds per game lead the Mavericks and rank 26th in league play.

Dallas makes 12.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (19th in the NBA). It is making 1.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 10.9 per game while shooting 29.9%.

The Mavericks are paced by Kyrie Irving's 3.5 threes per game (10th in the league).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Jazz's Injury Report

Jazz Injuries:

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee),

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Foot)

Jazz's Top Players

Jazz Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyonte George 8 22 4 5.9 1 0.1 2.1 Lauri Markkanen 7 17.1 6.6 2.1 0.7 0.7 3 Darryn Peterson 8 12.6 4 3.8 1.1 0.6 1.5 Ace Bailey 8 12.5 7.3 2 0.4 1.5 1.4 Brice Sensabaugh 8 8.9 2.9 1 0.4 0.1 1.8

Jazz Stats

Utah's -90 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 107.8 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 119 per contest (24th in league).

Keyonte George paces the Jazz, recording 22 points per game (25th in league).

Utah ranks eighth in the league at 46.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 45.6 its opponents average.

Ace Bailey averages 7.3 rebounds per game (34th in NBA) to lead the Jazz.

Utah connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.6. It shoots 31.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.3%.

The Jazz's most prolific three-point shooter, Lauri Markkanen, is 16th in the league with three made treys per game.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NBA gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.