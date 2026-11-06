Thunder vs. Grizzlies Injury Report – Nov. 6

Photo: Doug Pensinger / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

As they get ready to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-2) on Friday, Nov. 6 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8 p.m. ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (6-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Thunder have listed six injured players.

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Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: KSBI, Thunder+, and DAZN-MEM

KSBI, Thunder+, and DAZN-MEM Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Thunder's Injury Report

Thunder Injuries:

Thomas Sorber: Day-To-Day (Knee),

Jaylin Williams: Day-To-Day (Back),

Jalen Williams: Out (Ankle),

Nikola Topic: Day-To-Day (Back),

Cason Wallace: Out (Shoulder),

Chet Holmgren: Out (Knee)

Thunder's Top Players

Thunder Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 8 30.1 4.3 4.5 1.1 1.1 2.6 Ajay Mitchell 8 17.8 4 3.5 1.5 0.5 0.6 Jared McCain 8 10.1 3 1.9 0.6 0.1 1.5 Alex Caruso 5 8.8 4.6 3.6 0.8 0.4 1.8 Isaiah Hartenstein 8 8.1 10.1 2.5 1.1 0.3 0

Thunder Stats

Oklahoma City outscores opponents by 1.2 points per game (scoring 110 per game to rank 21st in the league while allowing 108.8 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and has a +10 scoring differential overall.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 30.1 points per game lead the Thunder and are second in the league.

Oklahoma City pulls down 46.6 rebounds per game (eighth in the league) while conceding 44.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein paces the team with 10.1 rebounds per game (eighth in league play).

Oklahoma City connects on 10.9 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 33.3% rate (21st in the NBA), compared to the 15.3 per outing its opponents make while shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander ranks 27th in the NBA and leads the Thunder with 2.6 made treys per game.

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Grizzlies' Injury Report

Grizzlies Injuries:

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Day-To-Day (Back),

Isaiah Stewart: Day-To-Day (Knee)

Grizzlies' Top Players

Grizzlies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ty Jerome 7 27.4 3.6 5.3 1 0.3 2.6 Cameron Boozer 8 16.5 9.8 5.4 0.4 0.8 2.3 Cedric Coward 7 14.3 8.7 2.7 1.6 0.1 2.7 Isaiah Stewart 7 11.9 3.4 0.6 0.1 0.7 1.1 Jaylen Wells 8 11.1 3.4 1.5 1 0.1 1.8

Grizzlies Stats

Memphis is outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game, with a +86 scoring differential overall. It puts up 120.5 points per game (fourth in NBA) and allows 109.8 per outing (11th in league).

Ty Jerome's 27.4 points per game leads the Grizzlies and ranks seventh in the NBA.

Memphis pulls down 49.5 rebounds per game (first in league) while allowing 42.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by seven boards per game.

Cameron Boozer's 9.8 rebounds per game lead the Grizzlies and rank 10th in the NBA.

Memphis knocks down 15.8 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), four more than its opponents.

The Grizzlies' Cedric Coward makes 2.7 three-pointers per game (24th in NBA), leading the team.

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