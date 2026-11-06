undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NFL
Christopher Rodriguez Jr. Week 9 Preview vs. the Ravens
8 days ago
Christopher Rodriguez Jr. will be facing the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.
On the ground, Chris Rodriguez has accumulated 209 yards rushing on 45 attempts (29.9 ypg), with three rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has also caught two balls for 23 yards (3.3 ypg).
Listen to the game on ESPN 630
Rodriguez vs. the Ravens
- Rodriguez vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games
- The Ravens defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2026 season.
- Baltimore has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.
- The Ravens have let only one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.
- Rodriguez will square off against the NFL's 13th-ranked run defense this week. The Ravens concede 102.8 yards on the ground per contest.
- The Ravens' defense ranks 24th in the NFL with 10 rushing TDs allowed so far this season.
Catch NFL action all year long on Fubo.
Rodriguez Rushing Insights
- Rodriguez has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities.
- The Jaguars have passed 50.1% of the time and run 49.9% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- He has carried the ball in 45 of his team's 200 total rushing attempts this season (22.5%).
- Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.
- He has three total touchdowns this season (13.0% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).
- He has 10 red zone rushing carries (33.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).
Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.
Rodriguez's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Colts
|11/1/2026
|Week 8
|6 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/18/2026
|Week 6
|11 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|10/11/2026
|Week 5
|2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/4/2026
|Week 4
|6 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|9/27/2026
|Week 3
|8 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
1