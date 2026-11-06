Christopher Rodriguez Jr. Week 9 Preview vs. the Ravens

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Christopher Rodriguez Jr. will be facing the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

On the ground, Chris Rodriguez has accumulated 209 yards rushing on 45 attempts (29.9 ypg), with three rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has also caught two balls for 23 yards (3.3 ypg).

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Rodriguez vs. the Ravens

Rodriguez vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games The Ravens defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2026 season.

Baltimore has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Ravens have let only one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Rodriguez will square off against the NFL's 13th-ranked run defense this week. The Ravens concede 102.8 yards on the ground per contest.

The Ravens' defense ranks 24th in the NFL with 10 rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

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Rodriguez Rushing Insights

Rodriguez has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities.

The Jaguars have passed 50.1% of the time and run 49.9% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 45 of his team's 200 total rushing attempts this season (22.5%).

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (13.0% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (33.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

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Rodriguez's Recent Performance