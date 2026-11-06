Bhayshul Tuten Week 9 Preview vs. the Ravens

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Bhayshul Tuten will be up against the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

As part of the rushing attack, Tuten has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 492 yards (70.3 ypg) and has three rushing TDs. Tuten has also gathered 15 passes for 181 yards (25.9 ypg) and three scores.

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Tuten vs. the Ravens

Tuten vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games The Ravens defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2026 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up two or more rushing TDs to only one opposing rusher this season.

The 102.8 rushing yards the Ravens allow per outing makes them the 13th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored 10 touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Ravens' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

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Tuten Rushing Insights

Tuten has hit his rushing yards over in 85.7% of his opportunities (six of seven games).

The Jaguars have passed 50.1% of the time and run 49.9% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 110 of his team's 200 total rushing attempts this season (55.0%).

Tuten has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 26.1% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 18 red zone carries for 60.0% of the team share (his team runs on 45.5% of its plays in the red zone).

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Tuten's Recent Performance