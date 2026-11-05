Big Ten Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Big Ten teams will be in action in 10 games on Friday's college basketball slate. That includes the North Florida Ospreys playing the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion.

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Big Ten Games Today

Eastern Washington at Oregon

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV channel: B1G+

Youngstown State at Ohio State

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Value City Arena TV channel: B1G+

Valparaiso at Purdue

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV channel: BTN

BTN Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

New Haven at Rutgers

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Jersey Mike's Arena TV channel: B1G+

Delaware at Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center TV channel: B1G+

No. 16 Michigan vs. No. 4 UConn

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden TV channel: TNT

TNT Live stream:Watch this game on HBO Max(Regional restrictions may apply)

Stony Brook at Northwestern

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena TV channel: B1G+

St. Thomas at Minnesota

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: The Barn

The Barn TV channel: Peacock/NBCSN

Eastern Illinois at Iowa

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena TV channel: BTN

BTN Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

North Florida at No. 22 UCLA

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion TV channel: BTN

BTN Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.