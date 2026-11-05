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Basketball
Big Ten Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
Big Ten teams will be in action in 10 games on Friday's college basketball slate. That includes the North Florida Ospreys playing the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion.
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Big Ten Games Today
Eastern Washington at Oregon
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV channel: B1G+
Youngstown State at Ohio State
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
- TV channel: B1G+
Valparaiso at Purdue
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV channel: BTN
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
New Haven at Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
- TV channel: B1G+
Delaware at Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 16 Michigan vs. No. 4 UConn
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stream:Watch this game on HBO Max(Regional restrictions may apply)
Stony Brook at Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- TV channel: B1G+
St. Thomas at Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: The Barn
- TV channel: Peacock/NBCSN
Eastern Illinois at Iowa
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- TV channel: BTN
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
North Florida at No. 22 UCLA
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- TV channel: BTN
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.