ASUN Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature ASUN teams. That includes the North Florida Ospreys versus the UCLA Bruins.

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ASUN Games Today

West Florida at Florida International

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Ocean Bank Convocation Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson at West Virginia

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Hope Coliseum

Hope Coliseum TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens at Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida at No. 22 UCLA

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion TV channel: BTN

BTN Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.