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Basketball

ASUN Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

8 days ago
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Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature ASUN teams. That includes the North Florida Ospreys versus the UCLA Bruins.

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ASUN Games Today

West Florida at Florida International

  • Date: Friday, November 6
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson at West Virginia

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Venue: Hope Coliseum
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens at Oklahoma State

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida at No. 22 UCLA

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Pauley Pavilion
  • TV channel: BTN
  • Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

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