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Basketball
ASUN Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature ASUN teams. That includes the North Florida Ospreys versus the UCLA Bruins.
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ASUN Games Today
West Florida at Florida International
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson at West Virginia
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Hope Coliseum
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens at Oklahoma State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida at No. 22 UCLA
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- TV channel: BTN
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.