ACC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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ACC squads will be on Friday's college basketball schedule in nine games, including the UMass Minutemen squaring off against the Boston College Eagles.

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ACC Games Today

UMass vs. Boston College

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Northeastern at No. 9 Virginia

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

American at Clemson

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Troy at Florida State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Wofford at North Carolina

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean E. Smith Center

Dean E. Smith Center TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

East Tennessee State at NC State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Lenovo Center

Lenovo Center TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Wagner at No. 14 Miami (FL)

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Watsco Center TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Oakland at Stanford

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.