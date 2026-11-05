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Basketball
ACC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
ACC squads will be on Friday's college basketball schedule in nine games, including the UMass Minutemen squaring off against the Boston College Eagles.
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ACC Games Today
UMass vs. Boston College
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Northeastern at No. 9 Virginia
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
American at Clemson
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Troy at Florida State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Wofford at North Carolina
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Dean E. Smith Center
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
East Tennessee State at NC State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Lenovo Center
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Wagner at No. 14 Miami (FL)
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Coral Gables, Florida
- Venue: Watsco Center
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Oakland at Stanford
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Stanford, California
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.