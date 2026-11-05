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Basketball
Horizon League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Horizon League squads. That includes the Northern Kentucky Norse versus the Texas A&M Aggies.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Horizon League Games Today
Youngstown State at Ohio State
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Value City Arena
- TV channel: B1G+
Florida Atlantic at Wright State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Fairborn, Ohio
- Venue: Nutter Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy at Marquette
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Robert Morris at UIC
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky at Texas A&M
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Oakland at Stanford
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Stanford, California
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.