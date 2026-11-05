Horizon League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Eakin Howard / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Horizon League squads. That includes the Northern Kentucky Norse versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

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Horizon League Games Today

Youngstown State at Ohio State

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Value City Arena TV channel: B1G+

Florida Atlantic at Wright State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Nutter Center

Nutter Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy at Marquette

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Robert Morris at UIC

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Credit Union 1 Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky at Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Oakland at Stanford

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.