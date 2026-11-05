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Basketball

Horizon League Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

8 days ago
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Photo: Eakin Howard / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Horizon League squads. That includes the Northern Kentucky Norse versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Horizon League Games Today

Youngstown State at Ohio State

  • Date: Friday, November 6
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Value City Arena
  • TV channel: B1G+

Florida Atlantic at Wright State

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Fairborn, Ohio
  • Venue: Nutter Center
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy at Marquette

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Robert Morris at UIC

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky at Texas A&M

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Reed Arena
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Oakland at Stanford

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stanford, California
  • Venue: Maples Pavilion
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

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