Big 12 Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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The Friday college basketball schedule includes 10 games with a Big 12 team in play. Among those contests is the Queens Royals taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

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Big 12 Games Today

UAPB at Baylor

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Yale at UCF

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson at West Virginia

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Hope Coliseum

Hope Coliseum TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern at TCU

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss at No. 18 Iowa State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Arizona State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha at No. 25 BYU

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Marriott Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Northridge at Kansas State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at No. 17 Kansas

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Queens at Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.