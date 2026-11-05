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Basketball
Big 12 Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
The Friday college basketball schedule includes 10 games with a Big 12 team in play. Among those contests is the Queens Royals taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
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Big 12 Games Today
UAPB at Baylor
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Yale at UCF
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson at West Virginia
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Hope Coliseum
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern at TCU
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss at No. 18 Iowa State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Arizona State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Omaha at No. 25 BYU
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Provo, Utah
- Venue: Marriott Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Northridge at Kansas State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at No. 17 Kansas
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Queens at Oklahoma State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.