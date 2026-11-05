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Basketball
SWAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
SWAC teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the Southern Jaguars taking on the TCU Horned Frogs.
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SWAC Games Today
UAPB at Baylor
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Southern at TCU
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Southern at LSU
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.