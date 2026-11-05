SWAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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SWAC teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the Southern Jaguars taking on the TCU Horned Frogs.

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SWAC Games Today

UAPB at Baylor

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State at Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Southern at TCU

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Southern at LSU

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.