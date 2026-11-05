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Basketball
Big Sky Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles versus the Oregon Ducks is one of four games on the Friday college basketball slate that features a Big Sky team on the court.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Big Sky Games Today
Eastern Washington at Oregon
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV channel: B1G+
Idaho State at Wyoming
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Arena-Auditorium
- TV channel: MW+
Northern Colorado at Arizona State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho at Colorado State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Moby Arena
- TV channel: YouTube
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.
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