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Basketball

Big Sky Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

8 days ago
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Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Eastern Washington Eagles versus the Oregon Ducks is one of four games on the Friday college basketball slate that features a Big Sky team on the court.

Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Big Sky Games Today

Eastern Washington at Oregon

  • Date: Friday, November 6
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Location: Eugene, Oregon
  • Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
  • TV channel: B1G+

Idaho State at Wyoming

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Laramie, Wyoming
  • Venue: Arena-Auditorium
  • TV channel: MW+

Northern Colorado at Arizona State

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona
  • Venue: Desert Financial Arena
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho at Colorado State

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
  • Venue: Moby Arena
  • TV channel: YouTube

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

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