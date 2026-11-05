Big Sky Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Eastern Washington Eagles versus the Oregon Ducks is one of four games on the Friday college basketball slate that features a Big Sky team on the court.

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Big Sky Games Today

Eastern Washington at Oregon

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV channel: B1G+

Idaho State at Wyoming

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium TV channel: MW+

Northern Colorado at Arizona State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho at Colorado State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Moby Arena TV channel: YouTube

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.