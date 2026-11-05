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Basketball
MAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
MAC squads are on Friday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the UMass Minutemen squaring off against the Boston College Eagles.
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MAC Games Today
UMass vs. Boston College
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Xavier
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Cintas Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana State at Ball State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.