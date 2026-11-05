MAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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MAC squads are on Friday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the UMass Minutemen squaring off against the Boston College Eagles.

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MAC Games Today

UMass vs. Boston College

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Xavier

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State at Ball State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

John E. Worthen Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.