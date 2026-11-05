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Basketball

MAC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

8 days ago
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Photo: Eakin Howard / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

MAC squads are on Friday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the UMass Minutemen squaring off against the Boston College Eagles.

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MAC Games Today

UMass vs. Boston College

  • Date: Friday, November 6
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Xavier

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Cintas Center
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State at Ball State

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Muncie, Indiana
  • Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

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