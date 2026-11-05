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Basketball
Big South Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
Big South teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Presbyterian Blue Hose squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs.
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Big South Games Today
South Carolina State at South Carolina Upstate
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Venue: G.B. Hodge Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian at Georgia
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.