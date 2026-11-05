Big South Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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Big South teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Presbyterian Blue Hose squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs.

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Big South Games Today

South Carolina State at South Carolina Upstate

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

G.B. Hodge Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian at Georgia

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.