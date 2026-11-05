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Basketball

CAA Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

8 days ago
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Photo: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

CAA teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule in three games, including the Northeastern Huskies squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

CAA Games Today

Northeastern at No. 9 Virginia

  • Date: Friday, November 6
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
  • TV channel: ACC Network
  • Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

UNC Greensboro at Elon

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Elon, North Carolina
  • Venue: Schar Center
  • TV channel: FloCollege

Stony Brook at Northwestern

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Evanston, Illinois
  • Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  • TV channel: B1G+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

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