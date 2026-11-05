CAA Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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CAA teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule in three games, including the Northeastern Huskies squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers.

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CAA Games Today

Northeastern at No. 9 Virginia

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

UNC Greensboro at Elon

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Schar Center TV channel: FloCollege

Stony Brook at Northwestern

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena TV channel: B1G+

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.