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Basketball
CUSA Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature CUSA squads. That includes the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders versus the Kansas Jayhawks.
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CUSA Games Today
West Florida at Florida International
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay at Kennesaw State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Kennesaw, Georgia
- Venue: VyStar Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware at Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
- TV channel: B1G+
Middle Tennessee at No. 17 Kansas
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.