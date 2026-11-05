CUSA Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature CUSA squads. That includes the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders versus the Kansas Jayhawks.

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CUSA Games Today

West Florida at Florida International

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Ocean Bank Convocation Center TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay at Kennesaw State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: VyStar Arena

VyStar Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Delaware at Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center TV channel: B1G+

Middle Tennessee at No. 17 Kansas

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.