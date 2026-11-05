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Basketball
MVC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6
8 days ago
There are four games featuring a MVC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Valparaiso Beacons versus the Purdue Boilermakers.
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MVC Games Today
Valparaiso at Purdue
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV channel: BTN
- Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana State at Ball State
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Robert Morris at UIC
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois at UMKC
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Swinney Recreation Center
- TV channel: Summit League Network
Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.