MVC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

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There are four games featuring a MVC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Valparaiso Beacons versus the Purdue Boilermakers.

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MVC Games Today

Valparaiso at Purdue

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV channel: BTN

BTN Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana State at Ball State

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

John E. Worthen Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Robert Morris at UIC

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Credit Union 1 Arena TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois at UMKC

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Swinney Recreation Center

Swinney Recreation Center TV channel: Summit League Network

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.