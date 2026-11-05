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Basketball

MVC Basketball TV & Schedule - November 6

8 days ago
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Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

There are four games featuring a MVC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Valparaiso Beacons versus the Purdue Boilermakers.

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MVC Games Today

Valparaiso at Purdue

  • Date: Friday, November 6
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Mackey Arena
  • TV channel: BTN
  • Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana State at Ball State

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Muncie, Indiana
  • Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Robert Morris at UIC

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream:Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois at UMKC

  • Date: Saturday, November 7
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Swinney Recreation Center
  • TV channel: Summit League Network

Watch live men's college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

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