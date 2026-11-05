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How to watch top 25 women's college basketball – November 6
There are two games featuring a ranked team on the Friday women's college basketball schedule, including the Stonehill Skyhawks versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Watch women's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Top 25 Games - Friday, November 6
Morgan State at No. 22 Oklahoma State
- Date: Friday, November 6
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
Stonehill at No. 13 Notre Dame
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- TV channel: ACC Network X
- Log into ESPN's website or app with your Fubo account to watch.
How to watch ACC Network Extra and SEC Network +
Is the game you want to watch on ACC Network Extra or SEC Network Plus? Here's how you can tune in and catch the action. If you're subscribed to a streaming or TV provider that offers SEC Network or ACC Network, you have access to Plus and Extra at no additional charge.To gain access, head to ESPN's website, mobile app, or streaming app on any device, and log in with your TV or streaming provider information. Don't have a cable provider with SEC Network or ACC Network? Fubo offers a wide variety of sports, including these channels, plus tons of other live TV, with no long-term contract.
Catch tons of live women's college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.