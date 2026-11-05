How to watch top 25 women's college basketball – November 6

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There are two games featuring a ranked team on the Friday women's college basketball schedule, including the Stonehill Skyhawks versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

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Top 25 Games - Friday, November 6

Morgan State at No. 22 Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Stonehill at No. 13 Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion TV channel: ACC Network X

ACC Network X Log into ESPN's website or app with your Fubo account to watch.

How to watch ACC Network Extra and SEC Network +

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Catch tons of live women's college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.