Sharks vs. Wild Prediction & Picks - Nov. 6

Photo: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild (11-3-3) host the San Jose Sharks (7-9-1), who have lost three in a row, on Friday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

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As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Friday's game.

In the last 10 outings for the Sharks (3-6-1), their offense has totaled 25 goals while their defense has conceded 31 goals. They have had 41 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored 10 goals (24.4%).

Sharks vs. Wild Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Wild 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-259)

Wild (-259) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (-1.5)

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Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 11-3-3 overall and -3-3 in overtime matchups.

In the seven games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-2-3 record (good for seven points).

In the one game this season the Wild registered only one goal, they lost.

Minnesota has finished 1-2-1 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering three points).

The Wild have scored three or more goals in 12 games (10-0-2, 22 points).

In the seven games when Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 11 points after finishing 5-1-1.

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 9-2-0 (18 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 2-1-2 (six points).

Sharks Splits and Trends

The Sharks have a record of 7-9-1 this season and are 5-1-6 in overtime contests.

San Jose has earned 10 points (5-1-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Sharks scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

San Jose has two points (1-1-0) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Sharks have scored more than two goals in nine games, earning 13 points from those contests.

San Jose has scored a single power-play goal in four games this season and won all of those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, San Jose has posted a record of 2-3-1 (five points).

The Sharks have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-5-0 to register 10 points.

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Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 14th 3.29 Goals Scored 2.53 28th 1st 2.24 Goals Allowed 3.53 27th 5th 30.2 Shots 27.4 17th 8th 25.2 Shots Allowed 30.2 29th 8th 25.42% Power Play % 22.95% 13th 14th 80.39% Penalty Kill % 81.03% 12th

Sharks vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Where: Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

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