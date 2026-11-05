Hurricanes' Star Receiver To Undergo Surgery

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The Miami Hurricanes will face a significant challenge as they prepare to play without their star wide receiver, Malachi Toney, who is set to undergo surgery for a high-ankle sprain. Toney sustained the injury during practice on Wednesday (November 4), and his absence will be felt in the upcoming game against No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday (November 7). According to ESPN, Toney is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks, potentially returning in time for the College Football Playoff.

Toney, a sophomore, has been a standout performer for the Hurricanes, leading the team with 73 receptions, 1,027 yards, and 13 touchdowns this season. His performance has made him a Heisman Trophy contender, although his injury has affected his odds. Before the injury, Toney had the fourth-best Heisman odds, but Yahoo Sports reports that his chances have now diminished.

The Hurricanes, who are currently ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will need to adjust their strategy without Toney. His absence will be a test for Miami's offense, which has been leading the nation in scoring with an average of 47.6 points per game. Quarterback Darian Mensah and fellow wide receivers Cooper Barkate and Daylyn Upshaw will need to step up in Toney's absence.

Miami's upcoming game against Notre Dame is crucial, as the Hurricanes aim to maintain their playoff position. The Irish are ranked seven spots lower in the CFP rankings than in the AP Top 25, making this a must-win game for Notre Dame's playoff hopes. Toney's injury means he will miss the opportunity to face Notre Dame's star cornerback, Leonard Moore, who is expected to return after missing the previous game.

According to CBS Sports, Toney's injury could also impact Mensah's Heisman chances, as his passing productivity may decline without his top receiver. The Hurricanes will need to find new ways to create explosive plays and keep their playoff aspirations alive.