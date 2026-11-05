Heat vs. Warriors Injury Report – Nov. 5

Photo: Doug Pensinger / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

As they gear up to play the Miami Heat (3-5) on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Chase Center, with the opening tip at 10 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors (5-3) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Heat's injury report has zero players on it.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV:

Live stream:Watch this game on Fubo(Regional restrictions may apply)

Warriors' Injury Report

Warriors Injuries:

Moses Moody: Out (Knee),

Gui Santos: Out (Knee),

Jimmy Butler III: Out (Knee),

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Illness)

Warriors' Top Players

Warriors Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 6 30 4.2 4.5 1.3 0.2 4.5 Yaxel Lendeborg 8 21.5 7 3.9 0.9 0.5 2.5 Brandin Podziemski 6 17 5 5 1.2 0.3 2.3 Brandon Williams 7 11.6 2.9 2.4 1 0.3 1 De'Anthony Melton 8 10.6 4.5 2.3 1.5 0.4 2.4

Warriors Stats

Golden State outscores opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 117.5 per game to rank 10th in the league while giving up 114.6 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA) and has a +23 scoring differential overall.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors, scoring 30 points per game (third in the league).

Golden State wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 43.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th in the league, while its opponents pull down 41.3 per outing.

Yaxel Lendeborg averages seven rebounds per game (ranking 41st in the NBA) to lead the Warriors.

Golden State knocks down 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league) while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc (second-best in the NBA). It is making 3.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.6 per game while shooting 35.3%.

The Warriors are paced by Curry's 4.5 treys per game (second in the NBA).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Heat's Injury Report

Heat Injuries: None

Heat's Top Players

Heat Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 8 28.3 12.5 5.8 1 1.1 0.5 Bam Adebayo 8 18.6 8.3 3.5 2.1 0.6 0.6 Davion Mitchell 8 15.4 1.5 8.3 1.4 0.6 2 Klay Thompson 8 14.1 1.8 1.5 0.1 0.3 3.9 Pelle Larsson 8 10.9 3.4 3.8 1.1 0.1 0.9

Heat Stats

Miami has a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 4.9 points per game. It is putting up 118 points per game, seventh in the league, and is allowing 122.9 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fifth in the NBA with a team-leading 28.3 points per game.

Miami is 19th in the league at 43.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 45.9 its opponents average.

Antetokounmpo tops the team with 12.5 rebounds per game (third in league).

Miami makes 13 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 33.5% rate (20th in NBA), compared to the 17.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

The Heat's Klay Thompson makes 3.9 three-pointers per game (sixth-best in NBA), leading the team.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NBA gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.