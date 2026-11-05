NFL Week Nine Opens With Ravens Hosting Jaguars

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The Baltimore Ravens will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday (November 5) for Week 9 of the NFL season. The Ravens, struggling with injuries, will start rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano as both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are sidelined. Meanwhile, the Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, have won four of their last five games, including a decisive victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

The Jaguars, currently leading the AFC South with a 5-2 record, are facing some uncertainty with running back Bhayshul Tuten, who is listed as questionable due to a foot/ankle injury. According to Jaguars.com, Tuten's status will be a game-time decision. Despite these concerns, the Jaguars are prepared for the quick turnaround, as noted by Head Coach Liam Coen.

The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime Video. Local fans can also watch on a local cable network, as reported by USA Today. The Ravens, with a 4-4 record, will look to break their three-game losing streak against the Jaguars, who are aiming to maintain their momentum in the AFC South.