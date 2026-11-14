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Richard Sterban, a longtime member of The Oak Ridge Boys, has died, the legendary group confirmed on Saturday (November 14). He was 83.

“We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers. Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time, we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus,” reads a statement from the Sterban family that The Oak Ridge Boys shared on Instagram, along with Sterban’s obituary. The obituary confirms that Sterban died in Hendersonville, Tennessee, located outside of Nashville, following “complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer.”

Sterban was born on April 24, 1943 in Camden, New Jersey. He began singing at 6 years old in Sunday school, and balanced music and sports as he grew up. Sterban graduated Collingswood High School, studied music at Trenton State College (which is now The College of New Jersey), and continued his career in music with gospel quartets. Sterban joined The Oak Ridge Boys in 1972 after singing for Elvis Presley, and for decades, his “deep bass voice anchored” the quartet, including in the timeless Oak Ridge Boys 1981 hit, “Elvira.” The late Oak Ridge Boys member said he “wanted to be in the best vocal group in the world.” Sterban spent more than half a century performing with Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Joe Bonsall, who died in July 2024. He was 76.

“To millions of fans, he was the voice at the foundation of the Oaks’ four-part harmony and, for a few famous bars of ‘Elvira,’ (oom poppa mow mow), the voice out in front,” Sterban’s obituary states. “Offstage, he was a sharp dresser, a lifelong baseball fan and longtime part owner of Nashville’s minor league team, and for more than 50 years a proud resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee.”

Sterban was honored as a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame, in addition to awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association and more. “We love to sing together, to harmonize together,” Sterban once said, according to his obituary. “It’s what our lives are all about.”

The Country Music Association posted on Saturday evening: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, bandmates, and all who knew and loved him.”

“Richard Sterban was a musical bridge builder,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots. Growing up in New Jersey, a dream was born when he heard J.D. Sumner sing. Richard later joined J.D. and the Stamps Quartet, accompanied Elvis Presley onstage, and became a member of the Oak Ridge Boys in 1972. He helped the supergroup achieve seventeen #1 hits, legions of fans the world over, and a well-deserved place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Like his signature vocal style, Richard Sterban was a steady force and a foundational figure in country music.”

Sterban’s obituary states that he “is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughters, Lauren (Tyler) and Tori (Michael); his sons, Rich (Chele), Doug, and Chris; his grandchildren, Mali (Zachary), Nikolas, Tyler (Ryann), Madelyn, Alexandra, Rex, Owen, and CharliGrace; and his great-grandchildren, Salem, Asher, and Theo. He was preceded in death by his mother VictoriaSterban, brother JosephSterban, and grandson Zachary.” Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.