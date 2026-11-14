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Kyle Brennan, the son of former CIA Director John Brennan, was arrested on Friday in Warrenton, Virginia, and charged with "transportation of child pornography," according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. An FBI review of his cellphone uncovered 88 images that appeared to depict minor girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

The investigation began after Adobe flagged Kyle Brennan's account in April and June 2024 for uploading suspected child sexual abuse material. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received reports about these files, which included images of a 12-year-old girl. The Warrenton Police Department traced the IP address to Brennan and executed a search warrant in July 2024, seizing his iPhone, according to The Washington Times.

The FBI's Washington field office is overseeing the investigation. If convicted, Kyle Brennan could face up to 20 years in prison. He remains jailed pending a hearing scheduled for Wednesday (November 18) in Alexandria, Virginia.

John Brennan, who served as CIA director under President Barack Obama, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. He is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over allegations related to the 2016 Trump-Russia inquiry. Despite these allegations, John Brennan has denied any wrongdoing, as noted by the Joplin Globe.