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President Donald Trump is set to hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in China, according to the White House. The meeting, which will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, will focus on nuclear non-proliferation.

A White House spokesperson, Olivia Wales, stated, "The President has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world." The last nuclear arms treaty between the U.S. and Russia expired in February, and China has been rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal.

Officials have downplayed the likelihood of reaching a new agreement during this meeting, describing it as an initial conversation. "We do not expect to get to any kind of agreement," a senior U.S. official said, as reported by CNN. "This is the beginning of hopefully a conversation that can be productive going forward."

Trump's visit to China is part of a broader trip to Asia, which includes attending the ASEAN summit in Manila. During his time in China, Trump will meet Xi for the third time this year. The meeting with Xi will also test progress on trade and artificial intelligence risk management, as noted by VOA News.

The trilateral meeting is expected to cover denuclearization, but not explicitly focus on the war in Ukraine. However, the potential for discussions on Ukraine remains, given its significance in global politics.

The meeting is seen as an opportunity for Trump to project power and confidence on the international stage, especially following domestic political challenges.