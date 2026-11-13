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Philip Rivers is officially returning to North Carolina State University as the head football coach, as announced on Friday (November 13). The 44-year-old former NFL quarterback, who spent the last six years coaching high school football in Alabama, will lead the Wolfpack with a five-year contract. Rivers replaces Dave Doeren, who was fired after a 3-4 start to the 2026 season, including a loss to Vanderbilt.

Rivers, an NC State alumnus, is known for his exceptional leadership and character. "Philip Rivers is one of one and the right person to lead NC State Football into its next era," said NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan in a statement, highlighting Rivers' accomplishments as a player and his vision for the program. Rivers' son, Gunner Rivers, a four-star quarterback prospect, is committed to NC State and will join his father at the university.

Rivers' appointment marks a significant shift for the Wolfpack, as he has no prior collegiate coaching experience. However, his leadership skills and deep connection to the university are seen as assets. Rivers played 51 consecutive games for NC State, was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2003, and was drafted fourth overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers.

Rivers' hiring follows a trend of former NFL players transitioning directly from high school to college coaching roles. USA TODAY Sports reports that Rivers is the first former high school head coach to make this jump since Trent Dilfer did so with UAB. Despite the challenges, Rivers is optimistic about his new role, stating, "I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at NC State University."

Rivers' leadership and passion for NC State are expected to energize the program as he prepares to lead the team into the next season. He will be formally introduced at the university on Monday.