The U.S. men's national soccer team is searching for a new manager as Mauricio Pochettino departs to lead Manchester United. The 54-year-old Argentine, who took over the U.S. team in 2024, will replace Michael Carrick, who was recently fired with United facing potential relegation. Pochettino's move to the Premier League club comes just three months after he signed a contract extension with the U.S. team through the 2030 World Cup, as reported by NBC Boston.

Pochettino leaves the U.S. team after leading them to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. His record with the team stands at 21 wins, 13 losses, and one draw. Despite not securing a major trophy, Pochettino is credited with re-energizing U.S. soccer and integrating young talents like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall into the national setup, according to Yahoo Sports.

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson praised Pochettino's impact, stating, "Mauricio has left a lasting mark on U.S. Soccer through his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture." The search for his successor is underway, with names like Pep Guardiola, B.J. Callaghan, and Steve Cherundolo being considered, Forbes reports.

Pochettino will remain with the U.S. team for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti, with matches scheduled for Saturday (November 14) in Miami and Tuesday (November 17) in Cincinnati. His debut with Manchester United is set for November 22 against Liverpool.