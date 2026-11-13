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The U.S. men's national soccer team is searching for a new manager as Mauricio Pochettino departs to become the head coach of Manchester United. The 54-year-old Argentine leaves the U.S. program after leading the team to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. Pochettino will replace Michael Carrick, who was recently fired with Manchester United facing potential relegation, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Pochettino joined the U.S. team in 2024 and signed a contract extension through the 2030 World Cup just three months ago. However, Manchester United is paying a $10 million buyout clause to secure his services, according to NBC Boston. He will officially take over at Manchester United on November 18, with his debut against Liverpool scheduled for November 22.

During his tenure with the U.S., Pochettino achieved 21 wins, 12 losses, and two draws. Despite not winning a major trophy, he is credited with re-energizing the team and bringing in young talents like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall, Yahoo Sports reports. He will lead the U.S. team for the last time in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti, with matches on Saturday (November 14) and Tuesday (November 17).

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson praised Pochettino's impact, stating, "Mauricio has left a lasting mark on U.S. Soccer through his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture." The search for a new manager will be led by Batson and U.S. Soccer COO Dan Helfrich, with potential candidates including Pep Guardiola, NBC Boston notes.