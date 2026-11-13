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Federal prosecutors have revealed that former NBA player Terry Rozier allegedly planned to bet on the performance of a Charlotte Hornets teammate, according to a recent court filing. The filing includes a text message from April 2023, where co-defendant Deniro Laster allegedly told another co-conspirator, Marves Fairley, about setting up a bet on the unders for one of Rozier's teammates. The player involved was not named, and it remains unclear if they were aware of the plan or if any bets were actually placed.

Rozier is not facing charges related to this specific text, but he is accused of accepting bribes to underperform in at least one game to benefit bettors. He allegedly agreed to a $100,000 bribe to leave a March 23, 2023, game against the New Orleans Pelicans early, which resulted in most under bets winning. Rozier's attorney, David Markus, strongly denies these allegations, stating, "Terry Rozier is innocent," and emphasizing that Rozier never placed a bet on an NBA game or player prop.

Rozier and Laster have pleaded not guilty to charges of sports bribery, honest services wire fraud, and money laundering. The trial is set for February 8 in Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Rozier's NBA career remains uncertain due to bail conditions that restrict his contact with certain players and limit his travel. U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall recently denied a request to modify these conditions, citing a violation of the no-contact provision when Rozier texted a former teammate.

Rozier, who was waived by the Miami Heat in April, is eager to return to the NBA. However, the ongoing legal proceedings and restrictions pose significant challenges to his comeback.