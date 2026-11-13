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Pete Davidson is sharing new details about the “brutal” years-long process of getting most of his tattoos removed.

The comedian spoke with E! News alongside his costar Nicholas Hoult at the New York City premiere of their new film How to Rob a Bank where he gave an update on where he is at in the process of removing the majority of his 200 tattoos.

“It’s brutal,” he admitted. “I’ve only been wearing sweaters for, like, six months so you don’t know what’s going on under there.”

He jokingly added, “You never know, they might come back.”

The Saturday Night Live alum has been vocal about his long and painful journey of removing most of his tattoos, a "pretty terrible" process that began in 2021.

However, just because he's been removing many of he tattoos doesn't mean he's against getting some new ink. In April, he was seen sporting a brand new tat on the side of his face that paid tribute to his daughter Scottie. The design is inked vertically along the side of his face by his ear and featured his baby girl's name.

Davidson shares Scottie with ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt. The former couple welcomed their daughter in December 2025 but split five months later. The exes recently reunited in honor of their daughter's first Halloween, celebrating the spooky holiday with a fun Sopranos-themed group costume that included Scottie as an adorable tiny Tony Soprano.