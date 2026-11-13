Khloe Kardashian is over the drama.

Kardashian was chatting with her best friend Malika Haqq and Scott Disick on the November 12 episode of The Kardashians when the topic of her ex-husband LamarOdom’s Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom Netflix documentary came up.

When Disick wondered if Kardashian had heard what Odom had said in the documentary, Haqq was quick to say she “wanted to get his a—” after some of the comments he made. In the doc, Odom reportedly claimed he had only married Kardashian because of her family’s fame and downplayed her role in helping him recover from his near-fatal overdose in 2015, per E! News.

In a confessional, the Good American co-founder explained that her feelings on the situation don’t stem from wanting her ex’s thanks but rather the disrespect she feels being brought up and discredited.

“I don’t need you to thank me, just don’t talk about me,” she said. “Don’t discredit me.”

Kardashian added that she is done dealing with her ex and washing her hands of Odom, saying, “The bridge is burned and there’s no more rope to throw over, so he is dead to me.”

Kardashian, who has previously slammed her ex for the comments, said what made his remarks even worse is that she took the time to participate in the documentary as a favor to Odom.

“I’m watching the documentary and I’m like, ‘Wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favor for you,’” she said. “I’m not being paid. I’m doing this ‘cause I’m trying to be nice. And there’s so many things that I just found really distasteful.”

While E! reports that Odom later said that the comments alleging he married Kardashian for fame were made by one of his children, she is completely over it.

“This just solidifies what liars, con artists, cheats, thieves, trolls that men are,” she said. “And I just don’t want to be involved. Play with yourself, don’t play with me.”