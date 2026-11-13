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Tyra Banks is gifting everyone some free advice for taking group pictures ahead of the holiday season.

The model and TV personality, 52, stopped by Elvis Duran & The Morning Show on Friday (November 13) where she detailed "what you should never do" when posing for photos with a group of people, and it's advice that comes just in time for end of year and holiday celebrations with family and friends.

"If you're doing a group photo, look at the color of clothing of the person next to you. If they're wearing the same color, they are your enemy, get away, because you will blend into them and it will look like that's your body," she said. "So like, mix up your colors. That's another thing. If there's two people wearing black, put your hand on your waist or do something to break the color connecting."

Banks then demonstrated her next point with Elvis, encouraging him to stand up and show off his bomber jacket.

"If you have on a jacket, particularly men, make it an eleven," she said, demonstrating how you should straighten out the front of a jacket or coat rather than have the edges bunched up around the torso like a "zero."

"Then men, you gotta push your booty back a little and then turtle [the neck] out," she said, referring to how you should gently push your neck and face forward. "It looks crazy from the side, it looks amazing from the front."