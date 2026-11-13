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A series of powerful storms is set to sweep across the western United States over the coming week, bringing heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerous surf to multiple states as a record El Niño pattern takes hold. The first wave of precipitation is moving in Friday (November 13), stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area up through western Oregon and Washington, with significant snowfall expected in the Colorado Rockies on Saturday and a winter storm warning in effect for parts of California's Sierra Nevada, including the Greater Lake Tahoe area and Mammoth Lakes. Up to two feet of snow could fall at the highest elevations between Friday and Saturday.

The Pacific Northwest is already seeing the impact of these storms as two back-to-back atmospheric rivers are forecast to pound parts of Oregon and Washington on Friday and Saturday, following multiple inches of rain earlier this week. The combination of heavy rain, high tides, and rising sea levels has left both coastal and inland areas at risk for flooding and landslides.

The storms are coinciding with annual high tides, known as king tides, which further elevate flood risks along the West Coast. Coastal Washington could see significant 20-foot swells, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Looking ahead, meteorologists expect the stormy pattern to persist throughout the winter, with the potential for additional rounds of heavy rain, snow, and strong winds as El Niño remains a dominant influence. Residents in affected regions are being urged to monitor local forecasts, prepare for possible travel disruptions, and stay alert for updated warnings as the situation develops.