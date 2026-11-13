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The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner is now facing a new terrorism charge. Cole Tomas Allen allegedly ran past security, shot a Secret Service agent, and tried to enter the ballroom to shoot the president during the annual dinner in April. He initially pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of the president, assaulting a U.S. officer, and two federal gun charges.

The U.S. Attorney for D.C., Jeanine Pirro, announced the additional charge of committing an act of terrorism while armed. According to The Hill, the charge claims Allen attempted to kill Trump to influence executive branch policy and intimidate a "significant portion of the civilian population."

Allen, a California native, reportedly wrote a manifesto expressing his intent to target members of the Trump administration. His family was informed of his plans minutes before the incident and alerted local police, as reported by NBC News.

Allen is the third person charged with attempting to assassinate Trump, following incidents at a 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a Florida golf course. A jury trial for Allen is scheduled for September 7, 2027, before U.S. Judge Trevor N. McFadden, with a status conference set for December 4.