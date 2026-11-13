Photo: Google Streetview

A Singapore-flagged cargo ship struck the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge over the Delaware River on Thursday (November 12), disrupting vehicle traffic between Palmyra, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The vessel, identified as the Strategic Alliance, hit the bridge around 1:15 p.m. while the draw span was open to allow marine traffic, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The collision left the 3,659-foot-long steel bridge unable to close for several hours, causing significant traffic congestion on the Philadelphia side, Ed Neilson, a Pennsylvania state representative, said in a news release. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

After the collision, the bridge remained open temporarily to allow another vessel to pass through. It was eventually lowered and reopened to vehicles at about 8:40 p.m., with one lane operating in each direction, while repairs continued on one lane and pedestrian access remained restricted as of Friday morning.

The Strategic Alliance, which is 591 feet long and registered in Singapore, was later docked at a Kinder Morgan facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania, where Coast Guard inspectors assessed its condition. The Burlington County Bridge Commission, which operates the bridge, is investigating the extent of the damage.

Motorists traveling between Philadelphia and New Jersey were advised to use alternate routes during the hours-long closure. Traffic is expected to return to normal by Friday morning's commute, though one lane remains closed for ongoing repairs.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision and to assess the structural impact to ensure full safety before reopening all lanes.