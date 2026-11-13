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Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has officially announced he will challenge New York Senator Chuck Schumer for the role of Senate majority leader in the upcoming Congress, marking the first direct contest for Democratic leadership since Schumer became caucus leader in 2017. Van Hollen made his campaign public on Thursday (November 12) evening, stating: “In this election, the American people called for change. They called for a change from President Donald Trump’s disastrous policies — but even bigger than that, a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people.” He added, “It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership. This is not about any one person — it’s about answering the call of the American people.”

The announcement comes after weeks of encouragement from progressive Democrats and newly elected senators urging Van Hollen to run. Progressive groups and organizations have been vocal in their calls for new leadership, while some sitting senators, including Michigan’s Elissa Slotkin and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders, have said they will not support Schumer’s re-election as leader.

Schumer responded to Van Hollen’s announcement with a post on social media, saying, “I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader.”

The Democratic caucus will meet in December for a closed-door vote to determine their leader, which requires only a simple majority. Schumer, 75, has expressed confidence in maintaining his position, pointing to the party’s gains in the recent midterms. Meanwhile, Van Hollen, 67, has also been mentioned as a possible contender for the 2028 presidential race.

Progressive groups and supporters have pointed to Van Hollen’s willingness to challenge President Donald Trump and advocate for issues such as Medicare for all and labor rights as reasons for a shift in leadership. The outcome of the December vote will determine the direction of Senate Democratic leadership as the party prepares to take control of the chamber.