Photo: Detroit Department of Transportation

A newly released surveillance video shows the moment two horses briefly boarded a public bus in Detroit, drawing widespread attention and prompting a response from the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT). The incident occurred along 7 Mile Road near Strasburg Street on Detroit's east side, when a DDOT bus stopped and two men seated atop saddled horses led the animals onto the bus, as seen in the viral footage.

According to a statement from DDOT officials, while service animals meeting the requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) are allowed on public buses, the horses in this case did not qualify and their presence posed safety concerns for both passengers and the animals themselves. The department said it has identified the bus driver involved and plans to retrain its drivers following the event, as reported by Patch.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, shows the bus driver using a wheelchair-accessible ramp to allow the horses and their riders to board. As the horses entered and quickly exited through a rear door, one of them appeared distressed. The driver is heard referencing "service animal" and joking with those present.

Jordan Williams, co-founder of Urban City Cowboys and the horses' owner, told WXYZ he was helping with a fundraiser and giving children horseback rides nearby when he saw the bus approach. He said, "So we did, we walked on, and I must tell you the buses are a lot smaller than they used to be, or I may have been a little bigger." Williams said his goal was to highlight Black cowboys and their presence in Detroit, explaining, "The point is just to bring light to... like there are cowboys that look like us," as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

DDOT reiterated that horses are not permitted on its buses and that the incident was inconsistent with its policy. The department stated, "We are taking appropriate steps to address this incident as it is not consistent with DDOT policy and potentially creates an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for our passengers."

You can watch the video here.