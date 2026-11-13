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An E. coli outbreak connected to Brookshire Farms, a popular pumpkin farm in San Luis Obispo, California, has resulted in one death, according to local health officials. The outbreak, first reported in late October, led to five confirmed cases of S0higa toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) and ten additional suspected cases among people who visited the farm between October 16 and 26.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department temporarily closed Brookshire Farms after determining that all those who became ill had visited the farm around the same time. After extensive testing of water, food, and environmental samples, officials did not find the specific E. coli O157 strain linked to the outbreak, and the exact source remains unidentified, as explained in the department's statement.

Health Officer Dr. Christy Mulkerin said, "Although it’s frustrating to not be able to pinpoint the exact source of the infection through environmental lab testing, this is not unexpected, and bacterial contamination is often temporary and difficult to detect through available sampling methods."

The outbreak led to severe complications for some, including three children who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of kidney failure, according to Marler Blog. Officials have not identified whether the person who died was among the confirmed or suspected cases or among those children.

County officials identified edible corn cups, pumpkins, hay, and nonpotable water as potential sources of exposure, but none were confirmed. No farm animals or petting zoo were open to the public during the outbreak period.

On Friday, November 6, health officials announced there was no longer an ongoing threat to public health, and Brookshire Farms reopened that same day. In a statement reported by KSBY, Public Information Officer Tom Cuddy said, "This is truly a heartbreaking development, and our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected by this outbreak. The entire team at Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Health authorities urge anyone who visited the farm during the outbreak window and developed symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), or unusual tiredness to seek medical care. The California Department of Public Health notes that children under five face a greater risk of serious complications from STEC infections.

Officials recommend continued vigilance with handwashing and food safety, especially after visiting farms or consuming fresh produce. No further environmental testing is planned, but the county may publish additional findings as they become available.