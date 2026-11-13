Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

People visiting Times Square can now purchase and personalize a piece of history: genuine Waterford crystals from the Constellation Ball that dropped on New Year's Eve to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday. The event marks the first time customers can have their names engraved on these crystals, which once adorned the iconic ball.

A special event is being held at One Times Square on Thursday, when Richard White, Waterford’s master cutter, will engrave names onto the crystals in person. The crystals, which vary in size from 1.5 to four inches in diameter, cost between $140 and $195 each.

Each crystal was handmade for the 12.5-foot, 12,350-pound Constellation Ball, which featured three unique designs symbolizing life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Waterford, a luxury crystal brand from Ireland, has designed the ball’s crystals for more than 25 years. Every year, some crystals are swapped out, and for 2027, all remaining pieces from the 250th anniversary ball will be replaced with new designs.

To participate in the engraving event, visitors must have tickets for one of the special experiences at One Times Square, including the Skywalk Viewing Deck or the Ball Experience tour, both part of the building’s recent $550 million renovation.