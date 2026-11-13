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A major rescue effort is underway in New Orleans after a tanker collided with an overnight cruise ship, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which was docked at the Port of New Orleans on Friday (November 13). According to the Port of New Orleans, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. when the tanker Atlantic Asphalt struck the river cruiser as it was moored on the Mississippi River outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place. At the time, there were about 129 passengers and additional crew members on board.

Emergency response teams quickly began evacuating guests and crew and moving them into the Port of New Orleans Administration Building for safety, officials said. American Cruise Lines confirmed the incident, stating, "We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved." The company added that more information would be released as it became available.

Multiple individuals have already been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing, according to a statement from the communication team of New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry confirmed he is heading to New Orleans and said, "We are aware of the incident on the Mississippi and we are in close contact with local officials and law enforcement," as reported by 6abc.

The American Heritage had docked about two hours prior to the collision to begin passenger disembarkation, according to Port NOLA. The cause of the collision is still under investigation. No injuries have been officially reported at this time, and officials are expected to provide further updates as the situation develops.