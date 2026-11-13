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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights Friday, citing "extraordinary circumstances" and "reasons of safety." This rare action means planes at airports across the United States must remain on the ground until further notice.

According to an air traffic control advisory posted Friday afternoon, "all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice." The FAA did not provide additional details about the circumstances leading to this decision.

"The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a post on X.

The FAA has not yet responded to requests for comment. Nationwide ground stops are extremely uncommon, with the last major instance occurring after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The order remains in effect until the FAA provides an update. The situation is still developing, and more information is expected as authorities review the circumstances behind the halt.