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Sammy Kershaw confirmed he will attend the upcoming 60th CMA Awards after his “sincere and meaningful private conversation” with leadership of the Country Music Association.

Kershaw said earlier this month that the CMA “denied my request to walk the red carpet for a few minutes at this year’s CMA Awards, and I have to say I’m pretty sad about it.” The statement quickly garnered supportive comments from country artists and fans, and led to a conversation between Kershaw and the Association’s leadership. The CMA said in a statement, in part, “We are deeply sorry anyone felt excluded by those decisions. …we are committed to keep listening and keep finding ways to make sure all artists feel welcome and at home here. To that point, we are in touch with Sammy Kershaw’s team and look forward to continuing that conversation.”

Kershaw posted an update on Thursday afternoon (November 12):

“It’s been a week since so many of you began making your voices heard, and the outpouring of love and support has meant more to me than you’ll ever know. After a lot of thought and prayer, Mendy and I have decided to accept the CMA’s invitation to walk the red carpet and attend the awards. I think about Dolly, Loretta, George Jones, Charley Pride, and so many others who gave their hearts, voices, and lives to country music. I’d like to believe they would want us to be there, honoring their legacy and those who came before us.

“To the thousands of fans and fellow artists who stood beside us, please know that YOU helped make this happen.”

The CMA Awards will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Lainey Wilson is returning to host the show. She’s also part of the lineup of performers, which also includes Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Stephen Wilson Jr., Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan,Halestorm, HARDY, Marcus King, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore. Brooks & Dunn will accept the 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the show. There will also be a special tribute to late legendDolly Parton, the Country Music Association confirmed.

Find the full list of nominees here.

The 60th CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC and Disney+, and the following day on Hulu.