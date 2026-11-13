Photo: Getty Images

Offset’s fourth solo album is finally here following a slight delay.



On Friday, November 13, the Atlanta native released his latest project GMFU(Got Me F**ked Up) via Motown Records. The 18-track album opens with “R4W” featuring his Migos brethren Quavo followed by their other collaboration “Why Not” alongside Loe Shimmy. GMFU also holds Offset’s popular track “Every Night” with Don Toliver and features other guest appearances from Gunna, Tommy Richman, OsamaSon, ApolloRed1, and Larissa Lambert. The father of six discussed his mentality while cooking up the album during his new interview with The New York Times’Popcast.

“When I made this album, [...] I was like, you know what, I’m gonna just focus on this music,” Offset said. “I don’t really hear all the noise.And like, I am a great person. I know this. I have Black women around me [...] that know I’m a great man at the end of the day. And I got children that I look out for, that I’m a great father. And sometimes other things blur that, and it bothers me. Because you gotta understand, when I first started, I was the knucklehead in the group. I was going to jail. I ain’t been to jail in over 10 years. [...] I straightened that, and it was so hard to stray from that in my career and to become a professional [...] and to grow up. [...] My music is my pulse, my heart. That’s all I have.”



Offset originally planned to release the album on October 23. He promoted the release date after he released the music video for “Every Night” last month. However, Offset shared a new release date on the same day the album was supposed to drop.



Offset’s “Why Not” with Quavo and Loe Shimmy appears on iHeartRadio’s Rap Rising playlist this week. The weekly playlist also features new music by Belly Gang Kushington, French Montana, Max B, 2 Chainz, Tyga, Conway The Machine and so many more.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Offset, GMFU (Album)

Photo: Motown Records

Westside Gunn, HEELMATIC (Album)

Photo: Griselda Records/Mass Appeal

Belly Gang Kushington, Good Dope Sells Itself (Album)

Photo: LVRN Records

Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family, A Friend of Ours 2 (Album)

Photo: Black Soprano Family, LLC/Perfect Time Music Group

Babyface Ray, Unf*ckwitable 2 (Album)

Photo: Wavy Gang/EMPIRE

Wiz Khalifa, Cool (Album)

Photo: Taylor Gang Ent.

Sleepy Hallow, STILL SLEEP?? (Album)

Photo: Winners Circle/RCA Records

Boldy James, Bentayga Genesis (Album)

Photo: Royal House Records

Montana 700, Reminiscing (Album)

Photo: A Remain Solid/300 Entertainment

Connie Diiamond, UNLEASHED (Album)

Photo: MNRK Records

Jay Exodus, Stick 2 The Program (Album)

Photo: Ground Control Music

Aesop Rock & Blockhead, Trouble Mountain (Album)

Photo: Rhymesayers Ent.

Tezzus, MØMMA BØYZ (Album)

Photo: Young Stoner Life Records

French Montana & Max B featuring Jamie Foxx, “All I Need Is Somebody”

Photo: SALXCO/Virgin Music Group

Don Toliver, “Party With The Boys”

Photo: Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records

2 Chainz featuring Big Sean, Erykah Badu, Aasher Saintt, “Situation”

Photo: Million Dollar Habit/EMPIRE

IDK featuring Eminem & J. Dilla, “WELCOME”

Photo: Shady Records/Aftermath

Tee Grizzley, “Lil Dae Dae”

Photo: 300 Entertainment

Conway The Machine, “Sarah!”

Photo: Drumwork Music Group/Roc Nation

Polo G, “Dope Spot”

Photo: Columbia Records

Tyga, “Balcony”

Photo: Last Kings Music/Create Music Group

DJ PREMIER & Feid featuring Lil Supa, “Bello Love”

Photo: TTT (To The Top)

Veeze, “guillermoandrade”

Photo: Warner Records

Lil Tjay, “Public Figure”

Photo: TrenchKid Records

Taylor Bennett, “Flying Lonely”

Photo: Tay Bennett Entertainment

Judah Weston featuring Veeze & Jorjiana, “Hair 4 Love”

Photo: Goodtalk/Hold Fast

La Greña, “Todos Locos”

Photo: ShowOff Gang Music

Lord Sko featuring CARRTOONS & Hailie Supreme, “WHAT MORE CAN I SAY?”