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Rap Rising: Offset Releases New Album ‘GMFU’ W/ Quavo, Don Toliver & More
By Tony M. Centeno,9 days ago
Offset’s fourth solo album is finally here following a slight delay.
On Friday, November 13, the Atlanta native released his latest project GMFU(Got Me F**ked Up) via Motown Records. The 18-track album opens with “R4W” featuring his Migos brethren Quavo followed by their other collaboration “Why Not” alongside Loe Shimmy. GMFU also holds Offset’s popular track “Every Night” with Don Toliver and features other guest appearances from Gunna, Tommy Richman, OsamaSon, ApolloRed1, and Larissa Lambert. The father of six discussed his mentality while cooking up the album during his new interview with The New York Times’Popcast.
“When I made this album, [...] I was like, you know what, I’m gonna just focus on this music,” Offset said. “I don’t really hear all the noise.And like, I am a great person. I know this. I have Black women around me [...] that know I’m a great man at the end of the day. And I got children that I look out for, that I’m a great father. And sometimes other things blur that, and it bothers me. Because you gotta understand, when I first started, I was the knucklehead in the group. I was going to jail. I ain’t been to jail in over 10 years. [...] I straightened that, and it was so hard to stray from that in my career and to become a professional [...] and to grow up. [...] My music is my pulse, my heart. That’s all I have.”
Offset originally planned to release the album on October 23. He promoted the release date after he released the music video for “Every Night” last month. However, Offset shared a new release date on the same day the album was supposed to drop.
Offset’s “Why Not” with Quavo and Loe Shimmy appears on iHeartRadio’s Rap Rising playlist this week. The weekly playlist also features new music by Belly Gang Kushington, French Montana, Max B, 2 Chainz, Tyga, Conway The Machine and so many more.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Offset, GMFU (Album)
Westside Gunn, HEELMATIC (Album)
Belly Gang Kushington, Good Dope Sells Itself (Album)
Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family, A Friend of Ours 2 (Album)
Babyface Ray, Unf*ckwitable 2 (Album)
Wiz Khalifa, Cool (Album)
Sleepy Hallow, STILL SLEEP?? (Album)
Boldy James, Bentayga Genesis (Album)
Montana 700, Reminiscing (Album)
Connie Diiamond, UNLEASHED (Album)
Jay Exodus, Stick 2 The Program (Album)
Aesop Rock & Blockhead, Trouble Mountain (Album)
Tezzus, MØMMA BØYZ (Album)
French Montana & Max B featuring Jamie Foxx, “All I Need Is Somebody”
Don Toliver, “Party With The Boys”
2 Chainz featuring Big Sean, Erykah Badu, Aasher Saintt, “Situation”
IDK featuring Eminem & J. Dilla, “WELCOME”
Tee Grizzley, “Lil Dae Dae”
Conway The Machine, “Sarah!”
Polo G, “Dope Spot”
Tyga, “Balcony”
DJ PREMIER & Feid featuring Lil Supa, “Bello Love”
Veeze, “guillermoandrade”
Lil Tjay, “Public Figure”
Taylor Bennett, “Flying Lonely”
Judah Weston featuring Veeze & Jorjiana, “Hair 4 Love”
La Greña, “Todos Locos”
Lord Sko featuring CARRTOONS & Hailie Supreme, “WHAT MORE CAN I SAY?”